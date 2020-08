NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — A 21-year-old Newberry man was arrested and taken to the Luce County Jail after allegedly threatening another person with a knife.

According to the Michigan State Police-Sault Ste. Marie Post, it happened Monday afternoon around 1:54 p.m.

Troopers were dispatched to E. Truman Blvd. in Newberry. They arrived on scene and secured the man.

He was arrested for felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.