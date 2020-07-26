Man dead after motorcycle accident in Brimley

BRIMLEY, Mich. (WJMN) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Brimley.

On Friday, Michigan State Police were called to the area near 16177 West Lakeshore Drive for a motorcycle personal injury crash.

The 31-year-old man was the lone occupant on a motorcycle traveling westbound on West Lakeshore Drive. The man left the north side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

Bay Mills EMS transported the driver to War Memorial Hospital where he was later flown to Spectrum Health Fred & Lena Meijer Hear Center where he later passed away.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor as a result of this crash. His name has not yet been release.

Assisting agencies were the Bay Mills Police Department, Bay Mills Fire Department, Bay Mills EMS, MSP St. Ignace Troops, and the Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Division.

This is an ongoing investigation. When more information becomes available, Local 3 will update the story.

