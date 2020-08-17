Manistique man dead after fatal motorcycle accident

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Late Saturday night, Troopers from the Michigan State Police Manistique Post responded to a motorcycle crash in Hiawatha Township.

A motorcycle driven by 52-year-old Manistique resident, Markie Sumter, was traveling northbound on State Road near M-94 in Hiawatha Township when the driver lost control leaving the roadway.

The driver struck a tree and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Sumter was not wearing a helmet, alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

