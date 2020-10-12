Mass timber technology planned for DNR field office in UP

NEWBERRY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources plans to use mass timber technology to build a $5 million field office in the Upper Peninsula.

The building will replace outdated field offices in Newberry, about 100 miles east of Marquette.

The state says mass timber is sustainable and can substitute for concrete and steel.

Large solid or engineered wood columns, beams and panels are used to create multistory buildings from renewable materials.

The new building still is in the design stages. It also will house a DNR customer service center.

