Michigan State troopers catch Newberry man in the act of a home invasion

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — On Saturday, a Michigan State trooper from the Sault Ste Marie post was dispatched to a report of a male subject actively breaking into a residence on E. Avenue D in Newberry.

When the troopers arrived on scene, the suspect saw the troopers and ran back into the occupied house which he had already broken into once.

The troopers got the occupants out of the house safely away from the suspect who was inside the house. Troopers were able to locate the suspect attempting to hide under a pile of clothes inside the house.

The suspect was taken into custody after refusing to comply with the troopers’ orders.

The suspect was identified as a 33-year-old man from Newberry. The suspect was arrested for home invasion, resisting/obstructing a police officer, and for other prior warrants for his arrest.

The man was lodged in the Luce County Jail.

