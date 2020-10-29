Missing Michigan woman’s car found in Mackinac County

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan State Police have released information about a 31-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

31-year-old Detroit resident Channelle Dennard was last believed to be in Mackinac County on Wednesday.

Dennard 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was found abandoned in Mackinac County on US-2 near Association Road.

She is described as an African American woman, 5 foot 4 inches, with black hair and brown eyes.

Dennard was last seen wearing knee high black or brown boots with blue jeans, glasses, and a denim jacket.

She has a scar on her left arm, a butterfly tattoo on her chest, tattoo on her right shoulder that “Nelle boo”, and letter M tattoo on right back shoulder.

31-year-old Channelle Dennard

