Motor, equipment stolen from boat on Fox River

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating of larceny from a boat on Fox River.

A Mercury 6HP, outboard motor, additional propeller, tackle boxes and lures, anchors, and two paddles were all taken from a boat, which was left tied up on the Fox River near M-28.

The owner left the boat Saturday evening and returned the following morning to find the items had been stolen from their boat.

Please contact the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie, Newberry Detachment if you have any information.

