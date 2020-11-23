MSP Sault Ste. Marie troopers deliver Thanksgiving meals to community members

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police troopers helped spread a bit of holiday cheer on Monday.

The Sault Ste. Marie Post delivered turkeys and gift bags with traditional Thanksgiving meal items to local community members. The items were either given out as a surprise on traffic stops or hand delivered.

Fifteen lucky families were the recipients of the turkeys and gift bags.

The food items were donated by the Sault Ste. Marie Save-A-Lot.

The MSP is “proud to be a part of this program that gives back to members of the communities we serve and value so highly. The MSP would like to wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving and to enjoy this holiday as much as we enjoyed being a part of this program.”