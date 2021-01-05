MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill for the possible reuse of a state prison that closed in Gogebic County in 2018.
The new law authorizes the state to sell the Ojibway prison to a private owner or other units of government.
The 125-acre property is in Gogebic County’s Marenisco Township.
Sen. Ed McBroom says the prison’s closure was a great loss for the local economy. More than 200 people worked at Ojibway.
“The prison’s closure was a great loss to Marenisco and Gogebic County, including hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in economic activity — losses that are still being felt,” said McBroom.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration closed the prison, citing a smaller overall prison population and other factors.
Latest Stories
- New law authorizes sale of closed Ojibway prison
- Men cleared of murder sue Detroit-area city for millions
- Third stimulus check: Biden says Georgia vote key to $2,000 direct payments
- Award-winning journalist Ashleigh Banfield to host nightly talk show on WGN America
- 1st person in US to receive coronavirus vaccine gets final dose