Newberry man arrested for domestic violence, arson, possession of methamphetamine

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On December 20 at approximately 4:45 p.m., a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a residence on Center Avenue in the Village of Newberry.

The trooper made contact with the victim who had sustained injuries from the assault. The suspect, 49-year-old Christopher Morrison of Newberry, had fled the scene prior to the trooper’s arrival. Morrison was located a short time later, and he was additionally found to have suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

Morrison had also been a suspect in another incident in which MSP was previously investigating that involved him illegally burning the victim’s personal property.

Following the trooper’s investigation, Morrison was arrested and lodged in the Luce County Jail for domestic violence and possession of methamphetamine. Morrison was additionally charged with the previous arson of personal property.

MSP was assisted by the Luce County Sheriff Department.

Morrison was arraigned in the 92nd District Court on December 21, 2020. Morrison was released with a tether and a personal recognizance bond. Morrison is considered innocent unless proven guilty.