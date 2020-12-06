Newberry man arrested on drug charges in Pentland Township

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) — A Michigan State trooper from the Sault Ste Marie post made a traffic stop that led to an arrest of a Newberry man for possession of Methamphetamine Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m., the trooper made the traffic stop on County Road 402 near County Road 405 in Pentland Township, Luce County.

The driver was a 33-year-old man from Newberry.

Following an investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested and lodged in the Luce County Jail for possession of methamphetamine.

