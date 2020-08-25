ORV riders advised of temporary trail route closure on Drummond Island in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The East Marble Head Trail Route on Drummond Island will be closed for the next couple of weeks for the safety of route users and loggers.

Earlier this month, Michigan Department of Natural Resources trail officials asked riders using the route to use extra caution, saying closure might be necessary.

Reasons for the closure include increased traffic in this congested area being used by logging equipment, with road maintenance taking place. Additional signs will be posted in the area.

The closure covers about 1.5 miles with no reroute available. However, local attractions of Marble Head and Shale Beach are accessible via North Marble Head Route.

