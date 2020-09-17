Possible COVID-19 exposure site in Sault Ste. Marie

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Chippewa County Health Department have identified the Dondee Lanes Bowling Alley as a possible coronavirus exposure site on September 14 between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The bowling alley is located at 3162 S Mackinac Trail in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Chippewa County Health Department is recommending if you were at this location during the listed time period to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

If you develop symptoms, please contact your medical provider or the health department at (906) 635-1566.

