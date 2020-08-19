Possible COVID-19 exposure sites at two St. Ignace establishments

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Through case investigation, LMAS District Health Department has identified two Mackinac County businesses with possible exposures to COVID-19. The dates, times and locations are below.

The individual reported wearing a mask at the laundromat and at the restaurant except while eating.

This release is not a reflection on the businesses in any way, only that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited these locations.

August 12, 14, and 15, 2020

Captain’s Quarters Wash & Dry Dock Coin Laundromat

417 N State St, St Ignace, MI 49781

11am-12pm on Wednesday, August 12th

11am-12pm on Friday, August 14th

2pm-3pm on Saturday, August 15th

August 14, 2020, 1-2pm

Bentley’s B-M-L Café

62 N State St, St Ignace, MI 49781

If you were present at either of these businesses during the dates and times noted, please monitor for symptoms and contact LMAS District Health Department at 906-643-1100 or 1-800-562-4832.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities and it is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings in public indoor locations and outdoors in crowded locations, wash your hands, maintain at least six feet of distance from those not in your household, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

