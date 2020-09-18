Possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Mackinac County

KINROSS, Mich. (WJMN) -- According to the Michigan State Police app, troopers from the MSP Sault Ste Marie post are investigating a report of a dog being shot and injured near a residence on West M-80 in Kinross. The incident reportedly took place Thursday evening.

The dog was shot in the upper right arm and currently is being treated at the Kinross Veterinarian Center for injuries.