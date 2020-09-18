Possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Mackinac County

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, & Schoolcraft (LMAS) Health Department have identified multiple locations as possible coronavirus exposure sites from September 11 to 13.

Shepler’s Ferry

  • September 11 – Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island 6:30pm
  • September 13 – Mackinac Island to Mackinaw City 3pm or 4pm

Great Turtle Brewery and Distillery

  • September 12 – visited for lunch (early afternoon – case could not confirm exact time)

Sea Biscuit Cafe

  • September 12 – visited for dinner (evening – case could not confirm exact time)

Milly’s on Main

  • September 13 – visited for lunch (early afternoon – case could not confirm exact time)

Yankee Rebel Tavern

  • September 13 – 6:15pm to 9:30pm

If you were present at any of these locations during the dates and times noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of the date of exposure, please contact your Primary Care Provider or your Local Health Department for further instruction, or call the LMAS Health Department at (906) 643-1100.

