Possible COVID-19 exposure sites on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – LMAS District Health Department has determined through case investigation possible COVID-19 public exposure sites.

LMAS says the businesses are cooperating fully and are following all COVID-19 precautions.

If you were present at any of these locations during the dates and times noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of the date of exposure, contact your primary care provider or your local health department for further instruction, or you may call LMAS at 906-643-1100.

September 16, 2020 – Shepler’s Ferry Service

 Mackinac Island to Mackinaw City, 3:00 pm boat, top deck

 Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island, 5:30 pm boat, lower level cabin

Mackinac Island Locations:

September 17, 2020 – Kilwin’s

 3 pm to 6:30 pm

September 18, 2020 – Kilwin’s

 3 pm to 7:30 pm

September 20, 2020 – Broken Spoke or Horn’s

 9pm -10 pm

September 21, 2020 – Kilwin’s

 10 am to 6:30 pm

September 22, 2020 – Gatehouse

 7:30 pm – 8 pm

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities. They say it is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings when in any public indoor setting, and outdoors in large gatherings or where it is difficult to maintain six feet of distance from persons not in your household, wash your hands, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

Latest stories