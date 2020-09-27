Possible COVID-19 exposure site in Hessel

HESSEL, Mich. (WJMN) — A possible COVID-19 public exposure site in Hessel has been announced by the LMAS District Health Department.

LMAS have identified the Islander Bar in Hessel on Wednesday Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., as the possible exposure site.

If you were present at this location during the time noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of the date of exposure, contact your primary care provider or your local health department for further instruction, or call the LMAS Health Department at (906) 643-1100.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities.

They say it is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings when in any public indoor setting, and outdoors in large gatherings or where it is difficult to maintain six feet of distance from persons not in your household, wash your hands, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

