Potential COVID-19 exposure site in Pickford

PICKFORD, Mich. (WJMN) — The Chippewa County Health Department have identified the Munoscong Golf Course as a possible coronavirus exposure site on September 12 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The golf course is located at 141 E. 22 Mile Road in Pickford.

The Chippewa County Health Department is recommending if you were at this location during the listed time period to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

If you develop symptoms, please contact your medical provider or the health department at (906) 635-1566.

