Sault Ste. Marie Police investigate break-in at Soo Brewing Company

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Sault Ste. Marie Police confirm they are investigating an incident at Soo Brewing Company over the weekend.

Soo Brewing shared pictures on social media and reported to police that between 4-4:30 a.m. Saturday people came into the business while it was closed and helped themselves to beer, soft drinks, and going through storage areas.

Police say this is still an open investigation and are looking for leads on those involved. Give them a call at 906-632-5744 if you know or saw anything about those involved.

We have contacted Soo Brewing Company for further comment and to share surveillance pictures of those in Saturday’s incident.