Schoolcraft County man arrested and charged as repeat drug offender

MANISTIQUE, Mich (WJMN) – A man from Cooks, Michigan faces numerous drug related charged following his arrest on August 18.

According to the Manistique Department of Public Safety, Jamie Kolinske was arrested in Mueller Township. Kolinske is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and manufacturing methamphetamine. They were also served with a Habitual Offender charge, which applies to people with three or more felony or attempts to commit felonies.

Kolinske was officially charged on Friday by Schoolcraft County Prosecutor Timothy Noble.

Bond was set for Kolinske at $100,000.00 with a preliminary hearing set for September 9, 2020.

Along with Manistique Public Safety Officers, the MPSO K-9 Unit, and the Schoolcraft County Sheriff Department, The Sault Tribal Police Department and Michigan State Police provided assistance during the arrest.