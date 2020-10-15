Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital to begin expansion of Manistique campus

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) — Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has received approval for USDA funding to begin phase 2 of the building expansion project on the US Highway 2 Manistique Campus.

The expansion will allow rural residents to have an increase of access to health services.

The Phase 2 master plan will fuse all medical and surgical services on one, easy to access campus, and expand service capacities for specialties, infusion, rehabilitation therapies, laboratory, and the Alan W. Ott Rural Health Clinic.

Most non-clinical employees have been moved off-site due to the continued service line growth in the past five years.

Over the past few years, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has grown as an organization, investing in electronic medical record systems and hiring over 80 full-time employees, as they’ve become the largest employer in Schoolcraft County.

8,130 square feet of new space for SMH rehabilitation services on the west end of the hospital, an additional 2,037 square feet for infusion services on the south end of the Outpatient Care Unit, and 12,555 square feet of new administrative space on the east end of the hospital campus.

The Alan W. Ott Rural Health Clinic will also include a 8,199 square feet of new space for rehabilitation services and an additional 2,037 square feet for infusion services.

New construction and renovation will accommodate services currently housed off-site and the administration group housed at the old Medical Office Building on 115 N Lake Street.

Also, the hospital has acquired and will operate two additional satellite clinic spaces to accommodate growth in family medicine (Naubinway) and behavioral health (Manistique Downtown Clinic 101 Walnut Street.)

The following are the newest additions to the latest SMH-Manistique campus expansion:

Administration and related support services will move behind the Alan W. Ott Rural Health Clinic.

The Administration building will be just steps away and house the following departments currently located off-site: Administration, Accounting, Communications, Business Office, Scheduling & Prior Authorization, Human Resources, IT, HomeCare & Hospice, Health Information Management, Infection Control, Education and Risk Management. The administration building will also include two new conference rooms, break rooms, storage, and a workroom.

The Rehabilitation Services addition will be in front of the main hospital.

Rehabilitation Services will include a therapy pool with redesigned treatment spaces.

The Ambulatory Care Infusion Suites will be added as a “bump-out” from their current location, adding 10 new infusion bays.

The Alan W. Ott Rural Health Clinic will undergo a major remodel, and our Specialty Clinic will have its own section.

The new infusion center includes ten infusion bays, two of which are private and a renovation of the current center. The department will continue to offer chemotherapy, blood transfusions, antibiotic infusion, hydration, medication infusions, and intramuscular injections.

The new suites will provide enhanced comfort and privacy for patients battling cancer with life-saving chemotherapy treatments from Green Bay Oncology.

The new specialty clinic will have a spacious and comfortable waiting area, separate from other hospital services. Providers will be located close to their patient rooms allowing for better flow and improved efficiency.

The $12.6 million project is underway and scheduled to be completed by fall of 2021.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital will also be funding a portion of the project through fund development efforts to raise $1 million in charitable donations and an additional $2.5 million will be invested by the hospital.

