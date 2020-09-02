Stabbing incident in Ironwood ends in Wisconsin

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) — Ironwood Public Safety Officers were dispatched to 424 W. Cloverland Drive on reports of a man who was assaulted on the ground bleeding heavily after multiple stab wounds.

The bleeding victim was transported to Aspirus Grandview-Ironwood via Beacon ambulance.

According to witnesses, the suspect left the scene prior to the officers’ arriving on-scene. Officers’ from surrounding agencies were provided additional information of a possible suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped by a Wisconsin Police Officer west of Ironwood, in Iron County, Wisconsin.

The suspect was apprehended and lodged at Iron County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect awaits pending extradition and charges.

Additional information will be provided later Wednesday.

The investigation remains on-going by the Ironwood Public Safety Department and Gogebic County Prosecutors Office.

