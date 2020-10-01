Superior Health Foundation teams up with Manistique Area Schools for the 2020 edition of Painting the Peninsula Pink

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation and Manistique Area Schools will co-host “The 31 Days of Pink” as part of Painting the Peninsula Pink during the month of October to raise money for the Breast Health Fund. This provides charitable funding to women and men across the U.P. to help cover the costs of mammograms, breast biopsies and other uncovered breast health expenses. All money raised stays in the U.P.

Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of the Superior Health Foundation spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the fundraiser.

To raise funds, the Emeralds’ athletic teams will sell pink merchandise at home events and in school, giving supporters the opportunity to purchase items. There will be a Pink Party at the Manistique-Gladstone varsity girls’ volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 22. That evening, SHF will auction off pink player uniforms, sell cpink merchandise and recognize breast cancer survivors.

Another way to support the cause is to sponsor a day for $100. With your day sponsorship, you’ll receive a “Pink” flag. During each day in October, the sponsors will be displayed on the Superior Health Foundation Facebook page.

For more information, click here.

Latest stories