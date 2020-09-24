Tahquamenon Area Schools partners with Newberry hospital for new CTE courses for students

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — Tahquamenon Area Schools has partnered with Helen Newberry Joy Hospital to implement a new CTE (Career Technology Education) course for juniors and seniors in high school who are interested in the healthcare field.

CTE programs provide job skills to students, allowing them to join the workforce after graduation.

This program is made possible through a CTE millage from the EUPISD that voters supported in 2017. Since then, TAS has also added a Geometry in Construction course that is in its second year.

“We are very excited to add another CTE opportunity for students. The hospital is one of the largest employers in our area and to be able to provide students with a potential opportunity for employment upon graduating is what the CTE programs are all about,” TAS Superintendent, Stacy Price said.

For two hours a day, five days a week, students in the CTE course will have an opportunity to learn the initial building blocks of the health care field through written and hands-on instruction.

The program also provides the opportunity for students to achieve/obtain a BLS (Basic Life Support) and CNA (Certified Nurse’s Aide) Certifications upon completion of the courses.

“The goal of implementing the program with TAS is to provide students with an introduction to the healthcare field and prepare them for a potential career in healthcare,” explained Hunter Nostrant, HNJH CEO

“HNJH has many employment opportunities for those who are interested in staying in or coming back to the area.”

