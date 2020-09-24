Thief arrested after stealing cash from gas station in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Sunday evening, a man drove into a Chippewa County gas station and was acting very suspicious, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The man reportedly entered the gas station a few times while the clerks were processing some cash behind the counter.

The man waited for the right moment before he reached across and grabbed the cash from behind the counter. The man then fled the scene.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was able to receive a good description of the suspect and his vehicle from the surveillance video.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with Tri-City Drug Enforcement Taskforce, were on the lookout for the suspect and his vehicle since Sunday.

Wednesday afternoon, a detective noticed the suspect driving his vehicle in Sault Ste Marie. The detective followed the suspect to a housing complex where they made contact and the man was arrested.

It was also found that the man had just stolen a carton of cigarettes from another gas station just minutes earlier. The man was found on surveillance video at the second location showing him stealing the cigarettes.

A search warrant was executed at the Paul residence and clothing matching what Paul was wearing at the time of the first larceny was recovered.

Andrew Michael Paul

Andrew Michael Paul has been charged with a felony of Larceny from a Building and Retail Fruad.

On Thursday, Paul was arraigned in the 91st District Court and given a cash bond with tether.

