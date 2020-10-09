Three people arrested for methamphetamine charges in Chippewa County

KINROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Taskforce (TRIDENT) with conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle on October 8. The vehicle was of interest and had been observed speeding through a construction zone.

Upon making contact with the driver and passengers, it was learned that one of the passengers had an outstanding warrant. The investigation lead to a search of the vehicle where methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash were located.

Jacob Allan Weaver of Gould City, MI was arrested for Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine; Conspiracy to Commit controlled substance deliver/manufacture methamphetamine; Controlled Substance Possession/Analogues. Weaver is a habitual offender.

Kaylee Paytan Cushman of Sault Ste. Marie, MI was arrested for Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Commit controlled substance deliver/manufacture methamphetamine.

Jennifer Marie Goetz of Kincheloe, MI was arrested for Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine; Conspiracy to commit controlled substance deliver/manufacture methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine/Ecstasy. Goetz was also arrested for an outstanding Fail to Appear warrant out of Chippewa County.

Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash located. (Courtesy of Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office)

On October 9, all three individuals were arraigned in the 91st District Court. Weaver’s bond was set at $25,000 cash with tether. Cushman’s bond was set at $10,000 cash with tether. Goetz’s bond was set at $25,000 cash with tether.

All three individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.