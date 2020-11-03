Three Sault Ste. Marie bars identified as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) has

identified, through contact tracing, the following locations as possible exposure sites for

COVID-19:

• The Alpha Bar, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

• The Merch, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

• The Savoy Bar, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

If you visited any of these locations between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on

October 31 and November 1, 2020, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days

from the possible exposure date. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine

themselves and seek testing:

• Fever. Take a temperature twice a day, AM and PM

• Coughing

• Headache

• Sore throat

• Runny nose or congestion

• Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

• Loss of taste or smell

CCHD says they will continue its investigation into the spread of COVID-19 and may contact you

if you are identified as a close contact to those affected by the virus. With evidence of

community spread, community mitigation strategies and restrictions are in place to slow

the spread of the virus as much as possible. Please take every possible opportunity to

practice prevention and social distancing.

Please note, receiving a COVID-19 test after an exposure does not mean that you will not

develop symptoms or test positive at a future time within your 14-day period. You can

contact the CCHD with questions at (906) 635-1566, option 6, and leave a message. Call

911 if there is an emergency.

