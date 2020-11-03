Three Sault Ste. Marie bars identified as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) has
identified, through contact tracing, the following locations as possible exposure sites for
COVID-19:
• The Alpha Bar, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
• The Merch, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
• The Savoy Bar, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
If you visited any of these locations between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on
October 31 and November 1, 2020, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days
from the possible exposure date. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine
themselves and seek testing:
• Fever. Take a temperature twice a day, AM and PM
• Coughing
• Headache
• Sore throat
• Runny nose or congestion
• Shortness of breath or trouble breathing
• Loss of taste or smell
CCHD says they will continue its investigation into the spread of COVID-19 and may contact you
if you are identified as a close contact to those affected by the virus. With evidence of
community spread, community mitigation strategies and restrictions are in place to slow
the spread of the virus as much as possible. Please take every possible opportunity to
practice prevention and social distancing.
Please note, receiving a COVID-19 test after an exposure does not mean that you will not
develop symptoms or test positive at a future time within your 14-day period. You can
contact the CCHD with questions at (906) 635-1566, option 6, and leave a message. Call
911 if there is an emergency.
