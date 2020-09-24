Three Sault Ste Marie residents arrested on drug charges

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints of a local Helen Street residence in Sault Ste Marie involving possible drug trafficking, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Trident found that Methamphetamine was being distributed out of that residence.

After Trident made several controlled purchases of Meth a search warrant was conducted on the Helen Street residence.

19-year-old Sault Ste Marie resident, Eugene Edward Skuse, was arrested and charged with three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, two counts of Resisting and Obstructing Police, and one count of Maintaining a Drug House and being a Habitual Offender.

Eugene Edward Skuse – 19 yr old Sault residence

Rocky Allen Perry Jr – 40 yr old Sault resident

Roberta Rae Curtis – 45 yr old Sault resident

On Monday the investigation also took Detectives to an 8 mile residence which resulted in two more arrests.

40-year-old Sault Ste Marie resident, Rocky Allen Perry Jr., was arrested on charges of Delivery of Narcotics, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Perry has been concidered a Habitual Offender and was on parole.

45-year-old Sault Ste Marie resident, Roberta Rae Curtist, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Sault Ste Marie PD and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office assisted Trident during the investigation. The investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

