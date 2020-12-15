CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office assisted Tri-Dent on an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine distribution in Chippewa County on Tuesday, Decemeber 15.

A deputy sheriff stopped a suspect vehicle just after midnight and identified the driver as 35-year-old Justen Howard Harris of Mount Pleasant. The passenger was identified as 33-year-old Heather Noel Perez of St. Ignace. It was found that Perez had two warrants: one for a Felony Narcotics warrant out of the 11th Circuit Court in St. Ignace; the other was a Fail to Appear warrant from the 92nd Dist Court in St. Ignace as well.

A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 unit assisted. The K-9 did give a positive alert on the suspect vehicle. Tri-Dent executed a search warrant on the vehicle resulting in the seizure of methamphetamine, prescription narcotics, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Harris was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Analogues, and Possession of Prescription Drugs. Harris is a habitual offender to the fourth degree.

Perez was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspiracy of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Analogues, Possession of prescription drugs, as well as for her warrant arrest.

Harris and Perez were arraigned in 91st District Court on December 15.

This distribution of methamphetamine is still under investigation.