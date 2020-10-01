Two downstate men arrested in Chippewa County on multiple charges

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Two downstate men were arrested after an investigation into a prescription fraud complaint, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Detectives from the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team were investigating a prescription fraud complaint in Sault Ste Marie where they found that someone had called in a prescription pretending to be a doctor from lower Michigan.

While investigating, someone reportedly was on their way to the pharmacy that filed the complaint to pickup this prescription.

Detectives were conducting surveillance at the pharmacy when two men arrived. One man went inside and attempted to pickup the fraudulent prescription when detectives arrested the man.

A second man was found in the vehicle and identified.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a Stolen handgun and additional prescriptions thought to also be fraudulently obtained from another location.

26-year-old Leroy McKay Jr. and 23-year-old Deiontreay Craft, both from Grand Rapids, were arrested on multiple charges including attempting to obtain controlled substance by fraud, possession of a stolen firearm, and conspiracy to commit controlled substance using false prescription.

Both men were arraigned in 91st District Court Thursday and both were given a $100,000 bond with tether.

