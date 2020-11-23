Unattended wood stove presumed to be the cause of structure fire in Lakefield Township

LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Around midnight on November 23, 2020, Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie troopers were dispatched to a structure fire in Luce County.

Upon arrival, the garage and two attached dwellings were engulfed in flames. The occupants were able to evacuate out of the residence prior to MSP arriving. The occupants of the residence were not injured from the fire.

The homeowner stated the fire began in the garage from an unattended wood stove that had spread to the attached dwellings.

Newberry Fire Department and Columbus Township Department arrived on scene and began to control the fire. The fire departments were able to control and extinguish the fire.

This incident remains under investigation, and no further information is begin released at this time.

This was an isolated incident and no other structures or dwellings were damaged.

MSP troopers were assisted by Newberry Fire Department, Columbus Fire Department, and Luce County EMS.