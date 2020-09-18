Wagon Pull across Chippewa County on September 26 to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – For the past 5 years, the “Empty Wagon Ceremony” has become an iconic part of the Eastern U.P. Relay for Life. An empty wagon is pulled around the track in a moment of silence for children who have lost their lives to cancer.

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down Relay for Life fundraisers nationwide, the American Cancer Society has begun the “Gold Together” fundraising drive. For this drive, all funds raised in September will be earmarked for children fighting cancer.

Team Crowns Against Cancer and the Eastern U.P. Relay for Life will be taking turns pulling the empty wagon from the corner of 123 and M-20 to the parking lot of the LSSU Norris Center in Sault Ste. Marie. This should be about a 12 hour walk with walkers socially distanced and taking turns pulling the wagon.

Amanda Kemp and Brenda Ransom spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

They will be collecting pledges and donations throughout the month of September. To donate to the cause, click here.

Latest stories