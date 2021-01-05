War Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2021

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – War Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2021, on Friday, January 1. 

Drew Douglas Stratton was born at 3:59 pm to parents Corey & Hannah Stratton of Sault Ste. Marie.

Drew weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. The newest community member was welcomed with a variety of gifts from area businesses and organizations.

