Skip to content
WJMN - UPMatters.com
Marquette
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Addiction Resources
Michigan
Wisconsin
Midwest
National
World
Health Watch
Superior Health Wednesday
Entertainment
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
Crime
Outdoors
Coronavirus
Election Center
AG News
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports Zone
NCAA
NFL
NHL
NBA
MLB
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Positively U.P.
Our Community
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
UP 200
Hispanic Heritage Month
Explore The UP Shore
Remarkable Women
Season of Giving
Hunger Action Month
Your Local Experts
Calendar
Horoscopes
Michigan Lottery
BestReviews
WATCH
Hometown Heroes
WJMN Live
WJMN on YouTube
Digital Exclusives
Video Center
CBS News Live
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the WJMN Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WJMN-TV
Search
Search
Search
Election Center Results
Follow Us
WJMN Local 3
Trending Stories
What is La Niña and how does it play a role in the Wisconsin winter outlook?
Video
Let it snow! Parts of Northern Wisconsin get ‘healthy’ first snowfall
Gallery
NFL approves potential Packers stock sale, fans react
Video
NOV. 2, 2021 GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
Lake Superior Virtual Academy gearing up for first day
Video
Election Center Results