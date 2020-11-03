AG Nessel: Vote today, ignore anyone telling you differently

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan’s attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Vote today, don’t believe the lies. That’s the latest tweet from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 3, 2020

Nessel says she’s getting multiple reports of robocalls, telling flint resident to vote tomorrow, to avoid long lines.

The attorney general says this is obviously false, and an effort to suppress the vote.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also issued the following statement in regards to he report:

“We received reports that an unknown party is purposefully spreading misinformation via robocalls in Flint in an attempt to confuse voters there, and I want to ensure everyone who plans to vote in person understands they must do so — or be in line to do so — by 8 p.m. today. Lines in the area and across the state are minimal and moving quickly, and Michigan voters can feel confident that leaders across state and local government are vigilant against these kinds of attacks on their voting rights and attempts at voter suppression, and we will be working quickly all day to stamp out any misinformation aimed at preventing people from exercising their right to vote. Please remember to only believe information from trusted media sources, your local clerk, or me and my team.” Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State

Anyone with questions can call their clerk or visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

You can join the fight against misinformation, and report anything you see to misinformation@michigan.gov.

Reminder: If you arrive before the polls close but remain in line, you will still get to fill out a ballot.