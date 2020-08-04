An election day message from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson visited her local polling place in Detroit this morning and posted a video on the Michigan Department of State Twitter Page.
Benson said she was encouraged to see people social distancing, wearing masks, and gloves as well as using hand sanitizer to keep things clean.
She added that it was a record turnout for voters across the board.
If you filled out a ballot, find your dropbox location.
If you have not registered to vote, you can register in your city or township clerk’s office with proof of residency up until 8 p.m. and still vote in today’s primary election.
