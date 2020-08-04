An election day message from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - State officials are assuring voters that voting is safe and elections are secure.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson appointed an Election Security Advisory Commission in March 2019 to recommend reforms and strategies for ensuring the security of elections in Michigan. Members included local officials, election specialists, and national experts in technology and data security.

Michigan uses multiple security processes to ensure our elections are accurate. Those practices include upgraded voting technology, hiring an election security specialist, and post-election audits.

All voting machines use paper ballots that are not connected to the internet. Paper ballots are the most secure way to conduct elections because they can be audited and recounted, according to the Michigan Department of State.

The Improved Qualified Voter File system is a custom-built system used by the Bureau of Elections and clerks to effectively maintain the state’s registered voter list. The system is continuously monitored and protected.

Michigan’s decentralized elections system helps safeguard against state and even countywide problems.

Automatic voter registration for all citizens who apply for driver’s licenses or IDs helps keep voter rolls up to date.