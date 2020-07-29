Biden expected to choose running mate next week

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NEXSTAR) — With fewer than 100 days until the presidential election, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has announced he will choose his running mate next week.

The former vice president made the announcement Tuesday after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, but he didn’t indicate whether he would publicly announce his selection.

However, he was expected to do so before the Democratic National Convention begins in Milwaukee on Aug. 17.

In March, Biden committed to choosing a female running mate, and he has faced pressure from the Democratic Party to choose a woman of color.

There was renewed speculation Tuesday that Biden would choose California Sen. Kamala Harris after an Associated Press photographer captured handwritten notes Biden held with her name across the top, along with a list of talking points about her.

According to The Associated Press, the points included previous observations Biden has made about Harris: “Do not hold grudges.” “Campaigned with me & Jill.” “Talented.” “Great help to campaign.” “Great respect for her.”

Biden’s campaign has not commented on the note.

According to The New York Times, there are 13 women, including Harris, who have been under consideration.

FILE – In this March 9, 2020, file photo Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a campaign rally for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Renaissance High School in Detroit. Harris is raising money for Biden while speaking out about the disproportionate number of African Americans with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice

Florida Rep. Val Demings

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s withdrawing a request for an emergency order that would block Atlanta from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesman for Kemp announced late Monday, July 27, that the Republican wanted “to continue productive, good faith negotiations” with the mayor and the City Council. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with reporters at her office in Lansing, Mich. A Republican legislative leader said Wednesday, May 27, 2020, that Whitmer “lied” and engaged in a “cover-up” by requesting the removal of a social media post about her husband’s attempt to get his boat in the water during the coronavirus pandemic, only to later acknowledge he did drop her name as a joke. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on the House East Front Steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2020, ahead of the House vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., right, speaks to members of the media alongside Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., following a Senate policy luncheon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. speaks to supporters and talks about her support for the national health care law before encouraging early voting in Madison, Wis. A significant portion of US voters remains hesitant about supporting an LGBT candidate for president, according to a new AP-NORC poll. Yet many LGBT candidates in major non-presidential races have overcome such attitudes, and political experts predict the path for future LGBT office-seekers will steadily grow smoother. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Warren, a Massachusetts senator and leading progressive, has become an unlikely confidant and adviser to Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. They talk every 10 days or so, according to aides to both politicians who requested anonymity to describe their relationship. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo former Georgia House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams, speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has already narrowed the field by saying he will pick a woman. In addition to Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, other names that have been part of the speculation are Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Abrams. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy, File)

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing titled “CBP Oversight: Examining the Evolving Challenges Facing the Agency,” Thursday, June 25, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)

Gov. Gina Raimondo speaks at a news conference where she announced that she has signed an executive order to remove the phrase “Providence Plantations” in the state’s formal name from some official documents and executive agency websites Monday, June 22, 2020, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

