Biden headed to Manitowoc for second Wisconsin visit

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden arrives on his plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, as he returns from Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to campaign Monday in northeast Wisconsin for his second visit to the state this month.

Biden’s campaign announced Sunday that the Democratic presidential nominee would be campaigning in Manitowoc, a city of about 32,000 that’s on the shores of Lake Michigan about 80 miles north of Milwaukee.

Biden is coming back to the state as the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 100,000, which he referred to in a statement as a “grim milestone.”

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt reacted to Biden’s visit with a statement saying the Democratic candidate is “desperately trying to reverse his eroding support amongst middle-class Americans” and claiming that Trump has a stronger record on trade.

