Biden, Obama endorse Sen. Peters for reelection

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Friday morning, Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters received some endorsements that may play a part in his upcoming election against Republican candidate John James.

Peters for Michigan announced Friday that 44th president of the United States Barack Obama has endorsed Senator Peters for reelection as part of President Obama’s second wave of candidate endorsements this cycle.

“I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections from Republican assault,” said President Barack Obama.

“They’re dedicated to shoring up and strengthening our democracy, a project that’s going to take time and require all of us — but it begins by electing Democrats right now. So give these candidates your vote — and vote early if you can, either by mail or in person.”

“In the midst of one of the worst economic crises the United States had ever seen, I was proud to work with President Barack Obama to fight for Michigan workers and middle class families, save our auto industry, and pass a landmark law to expand access to quality, affordable health care and protect people with pre-existing conditions,” said Sen. Gary Peters.

“At a time when the stakes were so high, it was an honor to battle alongside President Obama in those important fights — and in this moment when so much is at stake for Michigan families it is a true honor to receive his endorsement.”

Vice President Joe Biden is also endorsing Senator Peters for reelection citing his fight to rescue Michigan’s auto industry, and Peters’ ability to work across partisan lines to boost made in Michigan manufacturing and protect access to affordable, quality health care.

The endorsement follows Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ visit to Michigan, where she highlighted the importance of the state and the need to reelect Peters to the Senate.

“I was proud to work with Senator Gary Peters to rescue Michigan’s auto industry and help guide communities out of a financial crisis, and I couldn’t be more proud to support his campaign for reelection as he works to build a stronger, better future for everyone,” said Vice President Joe Biden.

“He will strengthen American manufacturing and protect access to affordable, quality health care. As our country continues to face tough challenges, Michigan families can count on Gary to find bipartisan solutions and always put them first.”

“With so much at stake in this election, we need leaders that can bring our country together to find common ground and solve the tough challenges ahead of us — that’s who Joe Biden has always been and that’s how I have always worked for Michigan,” said Sen. Gary Peters.

“It is an honor to receive Joe’s endorsement, and I look forward to continuing our important work together to fight for health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions, put working families before special interests, and boost Michigan manufacturing.”

Latest Stories