MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Ron Gray of Marquette announced his candidacy for the 109th Michigan House District seat. Representative Sara Cambensy has reached her term limit, and during the November election, a newcomer will take the position.

Rony Gray enters the race as a Republican candidate. Running for the Democratic party are Jenn Hill and Joe Boogren. The newly drawn lines for the 109th district includes the entirety of Marquette, Alger and Baraga Counties, as well as the eastern portion of Dickinson County, including the Townships’ of Felch, Norway, West Branch, Breen and Waucedah.

Below is a release from Gray’s campaign:

“I’m honored to announce my candidacy for the 109h State House District. This district has given so much to my family, and I’m excited once again to have the opportunity to give back to this wonderful place we call home. I’m passionate about what I do – whether running a business, playing music, coaching hockey, or working together in our community. My campaign is going to be grassroots driven – based on common sense and Yooper Pride, as I fight for the future of the 109th District.

“The UP has felt the strain of a “politics first” Governor and politicians’ inability to get things done. It’s time to bring committed, common sense leadership to Lansing as we work together to protect our way of life and move Michigan forward.”

The following segment about Ron Gray was also released from his campaign:

Ron Gray is a deeply rooted Yooper and passionate leader in the community. Ron’s connection to the community dates back to the 1800’s in Ishpeming with his great grandmother Quayle and grandmother Higgins. He is an avid outdoorsman and a devout Christian. Ron isn’t a politician – running for office was never in his plans. But Lansing needs real leadership, and our communities deserve a public servant who will put service before self. Ron is ready to bring our voice to Lansing, push against the establishment, and fight for our way of life.

Ron is the proud husband of Nancy and the father of five successful children, plus a doting grandfather to his 6 grandchildren. Ron has been a successful sales engineer throughout his life, working for some of the largest organizations in the world, including John Deere Corporation and Android Industries. He has been a business executive in the automotive and real estate industry for two decades. He is an active member in his community where he’s coached hockey for years and served in several roles at his church. Many people know Ron as the popular acoustic guitar player for groups like the Finnish reggae group, “Conge Se Menne” and the “Derrell Syria Project”.

Ron is passionate about Michigan – especially the Upper Peninsula. As an avid hunter and outdoorsman, he will fight in Lansing to protect our way of life, our natural resources, and our rights. Ron will work to bring good paying jobs home, lower energy costs, fix our disintegrating roads, protect life, and end the tyrannical rule of bureaucrats in Lansing. It’s time Lansing has a common sense representative from the 109 to get things moving.