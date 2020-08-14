Democratic National Convention watch parties in all 50 States

FILE – In this July 24, 2016, file photo, workers prepare for the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice Presiden JoBiden’s presidential nominating convention will highlight the U.S. political spectrum from the left flank of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the Republican old guard of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. But that doesn’t mean there’s room for every prominent Democrat who would get a share of the spotlight at a routine convention taking place without the backdrop of a pandemic.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WJMN) — Following the announcement of Senator Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate, “Biden for President” announced Friday that the Democratic National Convention will have virtual watch parties in all 50 states.

State watch parties will take place throughout the week, with elected officials and celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, Andrew Yang, Valerie Jarrett, and others hosting state watch parties on Wednesday and Thursday as Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and Presidential Nominee Joe Biden address the nation.

“Americans across the country are fired up to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket in November and restore the soul of our nation,” said Biden for President National Organizing Director Kurt Bagley.

“There are 81 days until Election Day and we are ready to harness the energy on the ground to ensure that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ticket are elected on November 3rd.”



State watch party hosts on Wednesday and Thursday will include:

Arizona for Biden Watch Party with Michelle Lujan Grisham

Colorado for Biden Watch Party with Alyssa Milano and Hilda Solis

Florida for Biden Watch Party with Eric Garcetti

Iowa for Biden Watch Party with Pete Buttigieg

Michigan for Biden Watch Party with Garlin Gilchrist, Dana Nessel, and Brenda Lawrence

Minnesota for Biden Watch Party with Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang

Nebraska for Biden Watch Party with Jon Tester

Nevada for Biden Watch Party with BD Wong

New Hampshire for Biden Watch Party with Connie Britton and Valerie Jarrett

North Carolina for Biden Watch Party with Valerie Biden Owens

Ohio for Biden Watch Party with Pete Buttigieg

Pennsylvania for Biden Watch Party with Cory Booker and Lisa Blunt Rochester

Virginia for Biden Watch Party with Cory Booker, Abigail Spanberger, and Terry McAuliffe

Wisconsin for Biden Watch Party with Tom Perez

Members of the public who are interested in joining their local watch party can text WATCH to 30330 or click here.

