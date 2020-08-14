Democratic National Convention watch parties in all 50 States

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WJMN) — Following the announcement of Senator Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate, “Biden for President” announced Friday that the Democratic National Convention will have virtual watch parties in all 50 states.
State watch parties will take place throughout the week, with elected officials and celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, Andrew Yang, Valerie Jarrett, and others hosting state watch parties on Wednesday and Thursday as Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and Presidential Nominee Joe Biden address the nation.
“Americans across the country are fired up to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket in November and restore the soul of our nation,” said Biden for President National Organizing Director Kurt Bagley.
“There are 81 days until Election Day and we are ready to harness the energy on the ground to ensure that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ticket are elected on November 3rd.”
State watch party hosts on Wednesday and Thursday will include:
- Arizona for Biden Watch Party with Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Colorado for Biden Watch Party with Alyssa Milano and Hilda Solis
- Florida for Biden Watch Party with Eric Garcetti
- Iowa for Biden Watch Party with Pete Buttigieg
- Michigan for Biden Watch Party with Garlin Gilchrist, Dana Nessel, and Brenda Lawrence
- Minnesota for Biden Watch Party with Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang
- Nebraska for Biden Watch Party with Jon Tester
- Nevada for Biden Watch Party with BD Wong
- New Hampshire for Biden Watch Party with Connie Britton and Valerie Jarrett
- North Carolina for Biden Watch Party with Valerie Biden Owens
- Ohio for Biden Watch Party with Pete Buttigieg
- Pennsylvania for Biden Watch Party with Cory Booker and Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Virginia for Biden Watch Party with Cory Booker, Abigail Spanberger, and Terry McAuliffe
- Wisconsin for Biden Watch Party with Tom Perez
Members of the public who are interested in joining their local watch party can text WATCH to 30330 or click here.
