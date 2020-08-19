Democratic powerhouses to speak during Wednesday’s Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WJMN) — The Democratic National Convention Committee previewed the official program for night three of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, happening Wednesday, August 19 from 9:00-11:00 PM Eastern.

The theme of Wednesday’s program is “A More Perfect Union.” America is not going back to normal, because normal wasn’t good enough. As he leads us out of crisis, Joe Biden will help us build back better.

An economy that helps working families and small businesses rise up. A climate change plan that is one of the most ambitious ever proposed. He will reform our broken immigration system, fight for sane gun laws, and ensure equal pay and strong health protections for women. And he will have a historic partner in these efforts: the first female vice president.

Tonight Americans will hear from Former President Barack Obama, Senator Kamala Harris—the 2020 Democratic nominee for Vice President of the United States, and many others who are committed to working alongside Joe Biden to achieve his goals to form a more perfect union.