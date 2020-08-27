Do you know the laws for political signs?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police sent out a reminder heading into the November election about the laws regarding political signs.

According to the release from MSP, using information from MDOT:

Political Signs must be placed more than 30 feet from the edge of the roadway (or from the white line along the edge) on highways without barrier-type curbs. On highways with barrier curbs, the signs must be more than 3 feet from the back of the curb. Signs are not allowed within clear vision areas at intersections or commercial driveways, or within limited-access rights of way. Any signs with either steel or wooden posts that do not meet MDOT safety standards are not allowed in the right of way.

Candidates are responsible for obtaining approval from adjacent property owners before placing signs. Signs must be removed within 10 days after the election.

Campaign signs that do not meet these criteria will be removed by the road commission or state workers. Candidates can pick up any removed signs at local MDOT offices and maintenance garages. Signs not claimed within seven days of their removal will be discarded.

Always check with your local authority on laws or ordinances in your area.

In Michigan, stealing of defacing political signs is a misdemeanor that can carry a maximum penalty of a $500 fine or imprisonment of up to 90 days in jail.