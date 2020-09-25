Early voting starts in Michigan under new rules

A ballot drop box is shown where voters can drop off absentee ballots instead of using the mail in Detroit Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich (AP) — Early voting for the 2020 general election is underway in Michigan under expanded voting rights that allow any resident to request an absentee ballot.

The state says that nearly 2.4 million residents have already requested ballots amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

With 40 days until the Nov. 3 election, residents are encouraged to turn in their ballots early to avoid any mail delays.

People can also vote early in person and on Election Day.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said about 30 people came to one of the city’s locations to vote on the first day of early voting.

