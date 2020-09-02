Elizabeth Welch nominated for Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Democratic Party nominated Elizabeth Welch to be a candidate for the Michigan Supreme Court.

Welch underscored the importance of state courts, “Our third branch of government makes decisions that impact our lives regarding civil rights, criminal justice, water issues and schools.”

Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack also received the nomination of the Michigan Democratic Party for her re-election to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Welch is running for the open seat being vacated by Justice Markman who is retiring at the end of this term. The Michigan Supreme Court race will be on the non-partisan section of the ballot.

Welch has been a champion protecting families, natural resources, voting rights and public education for over 25 years.

If elected, she will join McCormack on the Michigan Supreme Court and further the reforms set forth in the Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration, work to improve the criminal justice system and work for access to Michigan’s court system for everyone.

“Michiganders deserve fairness and 100% access to the court system,” Welch said.

Welch is an employment law attorney serving small businesses, non-profits and individuals. She has expertise in COVID-19 workplace issues and compliance. Her ability to quickly assimilate information and navigate challenges is needed on Michigan’s Supreme Court.

Welch has been a leader advocating for Michigan’s youth. She is a member of the School Finance Research Collaborative, a state-wide coalition that studied the true cost of educating a child in Michigan. She served on the East Grand Rapids School Board for 7 years.

Welch was also on the board of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters for 9 years (she served as Board President during her tenure).

Additionally, Welch’s past board leadership includes Home Repair Services, a non-profit supporting lower-income homeowners, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Welch has worked with NAACP and local clerks to educate and improve voter access during election years. Welch serves as Vice President of the Steelcase Foundation and as a Trustee of the Grand Valley University Foundation.

Welch’s skill and leadership are recognized. She has received awards from the Grand Rapids Business Journal, Women Lawyers Association, Michigan Association of School Administrators, and the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

On Monday, Welch announced the endorsement of twelve labor unions representing more than 4.4 million workers in every corner of Michigan.

“The endorsement of working men and women from across our state is so important to me because I know that they share my belief that our justice system must be fair to everyone, no matter your background, income, or zip code,” said Welch. “That’s why I am so glad that working men and women will be standing with me in this fight.”

Unions that have endorsed Elizabeth Welch:

American Federation of Teachers

Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 2

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Michigan AFSCME Council 25

Michigan AFL-CIO

Michigan Laborers/LiUNA

Michigan Pipe Trades Association

Michigan Professional Firefighters

Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters & Millwrights

SEIU Michigan State Council

United Auto Workers

UNITE HERE! Local 24 MI/OH

Welch lives in East Grand Rapids with her husband, Brian Schwartz. Together they have 4 children. The eldest is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy. The younger children are in college.

