Former Packers head coach and Green Bay mayor to campaign for Biden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers Coach Mike Holmgren and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich will campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Holmgren and Genrich will hold a virtual press conference at noon on Saturday, September 12.
According to the Biden campaign, Holmgren and Genrich will highlight how President Donald Trump has failed Green Bay’s economy.
The press conference comes just days before Vice President Mike Pence and Pres. Trump make campaign stops in Wisconsin next week.
More details about the virtual press conference are expected to be released at a later time.
