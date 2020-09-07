Less than two months until Election Day

The absent voter ballot application period began TODAY for the Nov. 3 general election. Voters are encouraged to apply at Michigan.gov/Vote and return their ballots early. Credit: Michigan Secretary of State’s Office﻿

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Only 57 days until Election Day.

With the current pandemic, states across the country are gearing up for a busy Election Day.

With local, state, and federal seats up for grabs, it only takes a few minutes to register.

If you still need to register, some county clerks have opened satellite offices for voter registration or voters can register online.

Voters will need to provide proof of residency, by using a state ID, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, and/or any other government document. Once registered, you can vote by absentee or at a polling place on Election Day.

If absentee works best for you, request a ballot by mail before October 30. Emergency ballots are also available.

Once filled out, you will have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return your ballot to your county clerk’s office. Make sure to sign the ballot or your vote will not count.

If you don’t know where to vote, click here to find out.

Latest Stories