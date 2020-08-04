Many Michigan residents still vote in-person for primary

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — More than 1 million Michigan voters have cast absentee ballots in the state’s primary election. But there were still those who chose to vote in-person on Tuesday, including Irma Ramirez.

The 73-year-old Novi resident said Tuesday that she wanted to make sure her voice was heard after voting at the Detroit suburb’s Civic Center complex.

Uyoung Suggs also voted in-person, but for a different reason.

The 40-year-old from Novi said she lost track of time and didn’t request a mail-in ballot by the deadline. Still, Suggs said she felt safe while voting.

The election was marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

