Many Michigan residents still vote in-person for primary

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — More than 1 million Michigan voters have cast absentee ballots in the state’s primary election. But there were still those who chose to vote in-person on Tuesday, including Irma Ramirez.
The 73-year-old Novi resident said Tuesday that she wanted to make sure her voice was heard after voting at the Detroit suburb’s Civic Center complex.
Uyoung Suggs also voted in-person, but for a different reason.
The 40-year-old from Novi said she lost track of time and didn’t request a mail-in ballot by the deadline. Still, Suggs said she felt safe while voting.
The election was marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
