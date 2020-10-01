Michigan bill would criminalize requesting ballot for others

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Senate has passed a bill that would make it a felony to request an absentee ballot under someone else’s name.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hasn’t said whether she intends to sign or veto the measure, which now has cleared both houses of the Republican-led Legislature.

The legislation criminalizes using another person’s name on an absentee ballot application, purposefully making a false statement, or filling out an application to receive multiple ballots.

Violations would be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

