Michigan officials decry robocall that dissuades mail voting

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WJMN) — Michigan’s attorney general and secretary of state say they are investigating a racist robocall that falsely warns residents in majority-Black Detroit who vote by mail that they could be subject to arrest and debt collection.

In the recording the caller claims to be with “Project 1599,” which was founded by conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman.

The recording claims that voting by mail will allow police departments to “track down old warrants,” credit card companies to “collect outstanding debt” and for the CDC to “track people for mandatory vaccines.” It closes by warning the listener to not be tricked “into giving your private information to the man” and to “beware of vote by mail.”

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says it is “unconscionable, indefensible, blatant attempt to lie to citizens about their right to vote.”

“The call preys on voters’ fear and mistrust of the criminal justice system – at a moment of historic reckoning and confrontation of systemic racism and the generational trauma that results – and twists it into a fabricated threat in order to discourage people from voting. The Attorney General and I will use every tool at our disposal to dispel this false rhetoric and seek justice on behalf of every voter who was targeted and harmed by this vicious attempt at voter suppression.”

Project 1599 denies involvement in the robocall. It is not known how many people were targeted with the recorded call.

“This is an unfortunate but perfect example of just how low people will go to undermine this election,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

“This robocall is fraught with scare tactics designed to intimidate Black voters – and we are already working hard to find the bad actors behind this effort. We are grateful to WWJ radio and reporter Sandra McNeill for bringing this to our attention and helping us with our efforts, and we are especially grateful to the person who received the call and alerted WWJ. The minute we heard about it we pulled in our robocall team and they are alerting our counterparts across the country.”

Secretary of State Benson and Attorney General Nessel completely debunked the voicemail, while warning Michigan voters to be vigilant against such types of misinformation, which will likely become more prevalent in the weeks and months ahead.

The departments are reviewing the incident to determine next steps.

